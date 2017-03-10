'Fat bikes' allow cyclists to conquer winter snow

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) " Cyclists used to hang it up in the winter. These days, many are grinding through winter's snow and spring's mud thanks to "fat bikes."

The mountain bikes with comically large tires have been around for a decade, but they've come into the mainstream in the past five years.

The ginormous tires are wide enough to roll over snow and sand that would bog down a normal bike.

The trend is good news for people seeking to get outdoors year round " and for bicycle shops that are keeping busy during the slow winter months. Research firm The NPD Group says sales have grown eightfold over the past three years.

Fat biker John Grondin says there's an added bonus to getting outdoors on a bicycle in the winter. He says snow softens the blow during a spill.