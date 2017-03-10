6:39pm Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Tickets from Maine to Nova Scotia discounted this summer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) " Passengers going from Maine to Nova Scotia will be able to avail themselves of high-speed ferry discounts this summer.

Customers who book passage for the 2017 season before April 1 can save up to 25 percent off of some of the tickets. Bay Ferries operates the ferry between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry range from $107 to $194 for round trips.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mmQUy0 ) reports the company also is trying to extend its sailing season by starting two weeks earlier and ending two weeks later than it did last year.

The service started on June 15 last year and ended Oct. 1.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 10 Mar 2017 19:00:16 Processing Time: 19ms