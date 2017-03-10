Tickets from Maine to Nova Scotia discounted this summer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) " Passengers going from Maine to Nova Scotia will be able to avail themselves of high-speed ferry discounts this summer.

Customers who book passage for the 2017 season before April 1 can save up to 25 percent off of some of the tickets. Bay Ferries operates the ferry between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry range from $107 to $194 for round trips.

The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mmQUy0 ) reports the company also is trying to extend its sailing season by starting two weeks earlier and ending two weeks later than it did last year.

The service started on June 15 last year and ended Oct. 1.

