House bill would restrict legal claims against companies

WASHINGTON (AP) " A bill making it harder for individuals or groups to bring legal claims against companies in consumer disputes, employment discrimination cases and other areas is heading toward approval in the House.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the Republican-sponsored measure sometime Thursday evening.

The legislation is the latest in a flurry of business-friendly moves by Congress and the Trump administration. Changes mandated in the bill could help reduce legal costs for businesses by putting up more hurdles to bringing class-action lawsuits in federal court.

Supporters say the bill is needed to curb abuses in class-action suits that often result in a huge payday for lawyers.

Consumer groups and civil rights advocates say the bill penalizes those who have been mistreated by corporations or government agencies.