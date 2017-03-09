11:52am Fri 10 March
Sears and Cincinnati Financial rise as PPG, Staples drop

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Halliburton Co., down 40 cents to $50.89

The price of oil continued to slip and the struggles of energy companies deepened.

Sears Holdings Corp., up 52 cents to $8.01

The retailer posted a smaller quarterly loss than analysts expected as it worked to reduce costs.

PPG Industries Inc., down $3.90 to $102.93

The paint and coatings maker says it offered to buy Dutch company Akzo Nobel.

Staples Inc., down 47 cents to $8.49

The office supply retailer said it will close 70 more stores after it reported weak quarterly results.

Tailored Brands Inc., down $7.53 to $15.84

Investors were disappointed with the men's apparel company's quarterly results and outlook.

Marathon Oil Corp., up $1.20 to $16.07

The oil company agreed to sell a Canadian subsidiary for $2.5 billion and bought assets in the Southwestern U.S. for $1.1 billion.

American International Group Inc., down 23 cents to $63.21

The insurer said CEO Peter Hancock, who joined the company less than three years ago, will step down.

Cincinnati Financial Corp., up 66 cents to $73.42

Banks and financial companies outperformed the market as interest rates continued to rise.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

