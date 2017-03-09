11:35am Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ontario weighing foreign buyers' tax to cool housing market

TORONTO (AP) " The finance minister of Canada's most populous province is re-thinking a foreign buyers' tax as one possible option to cool Toronto's housing market.

The average price of homes sold in the greater Toronto area last month rose 27.7 percent over last year and the average price of a detached home in Toronto is now more than $1.1 million ($1.5 million Canadian).

Finance Minister Charles Sousa said last year that Ontario would not follow the lead of British Columbia, which imposed a 15 percent tax on foreign nationals buying real estate in the Vancouver area.

Sousa said Thursday's he's concerned about people's ability to enter the market and "the degree of fast appreciation."

He says he is considering a number of options and "a foreign tax is just one."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 10 Mar 2017 12:23:05 Processing Time: 27ms