Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks indexes are little changed in early trading on Wall Street as losses in energy and technology companies outweigh gains in other sectors such as banks.

Oil companies were falling along with the price of crude oil Thursday. Halliburton fell 2.3 percent and rig operator Transocean lost 1.6 percent.

The price of crude oil fell another 1 percent to just under $50, its lowest price since last November.

Banks were mostly higher as bond yields rose. Citigroup rose 0.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,364.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4 points to 20,861. The Nasdaq was little changed at 5,837.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.57 percent.