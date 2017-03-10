2:46am Fri 10 March
The Latest: Ads target GOP conservatives on health care

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on the health care debate as Congress begins work on a GOP-drafted overhaul (all times EST):

8:30 a.m.

A political group tied to House Republican leaders is running TV ads to pressure conservative lawmakers on health care.

The American Action Network says it will run spots in 30 districts represented by members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus.

Many in that group have opposed the GOP-drafted health care overhaul. They say the measure creates costly tax credits and doesn't end former President Barack Obama's law swiftly, including its Medicaid expansion.

The spots cost a modest $500,000, and they say the Republican bill offers more control and lower costs than Obama's law. Critics say the Republican bill proposes sparser coverage and would make care unaffordable for many.

The announcer tells viewers to urge lawmakers to "vote with President Trump" and support the bill.

