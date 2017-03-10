1:05am Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Russia: WikiLeaks dump shows CIA disguise capability

MOSCOW (AP) " Russia's foreign minister says the WikiLeaks dump of purported U.S. intelligence has highlighted the CIA's reported capability to imitate an electronic trace usually left behind by hackers from other nations.

Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that while Russia has been accused of leaving its "fingerprints" after hacks on the U.S., documents released by WikiLeaks show that "the CIA could get access to such 'fingerprints' and then use them."

The U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking Hillary Clinton's campaign to help Donald Trump win the U.S. elections.

Lavrov reaffirmed a strong denial of Russia's involvement in any hacking attacks.

Commenting on the WikiLeaks' trove, he added that Russia needs to take the CIA's hacking capabilities into account. He said he leaves his cellphone behind when he conducts sensitive talks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Mar 2017 01:51:03 Processing Time: 92ms