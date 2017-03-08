Police warn retailers about potential scam involving claims of 'food poisoning'

Police are warning retailers about a woman who has gone into restaurants in West Auckland asking for financial compensation for being food poisoned.

Avondale police allege the woman, in her thirties, may be scamming local retailers and have urged anyone who may have seen her to get in touch.

Sergeant Elle Manukau said there were two reports in which the woman had gone into a local restaurant, claiming she'd eaten there and fallen sick as a result.

She then shows the restaurant what appears to be a doctors certificate before asking for money.

However, officers suspected the woman, seen on CCTV footage coming into a local restaurant, is a local wanted on previous charges for dishonesty offending.

