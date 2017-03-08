10:57am Thu 9 March
Express, Bojangles sink; H&R Block, Children's Place soar

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

H&R Block Inc., up $3.10 to $23.94

The tax preparer jumped after releasing solid results and saying it's seeing encouraging trends early in the tax filing season.

The Children's Place Inc., up $18.25 to $118.15

The seller of children's clothes and accessories soared after reporting strong results and issuing a forecast that was much stronger than analysts expected.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down 66 cents to $24.75

The clothing retailer issued a full-year forecast that disappointed investors.

Citigroup Inc., up 61 cents to $61.11

Banks rose as bond yields climbed, which will allow banks to charge more to lend money.

AES Corp., down 26 cents to $11.07

Utility stocks fell as bond yields rose, which makes the stocks less appealing to investors seeking income.

Express Inc., down $1.16 to $9.51

The clothing retailer reported earnings that missed analysts' estimates and also predicted full-year earnings that were much lower than analysts were expecting.

Ciena Corp., down $2.20 to $23.97

The developer of high-speed networking technology reported results that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Bojangles Inc., down 90 cents to $18.85

The chicken and biscuits restaurant operator predicted full-year earnings that fell short of what analysts were expecting.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

