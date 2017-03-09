NZX director Alison Gerry steps down

By Sophie Boot

NZX has appointed Richard Bodman as a director, replacing Alison Gerry who has resigned after five years on the board.

Bodman has 25 years' experience in the financial services sector, having worked at FNZC (previously First NZ Capital) for 17 years, and is currently an independent director of Forsyth Barr Custodians and Forsyth Barr Cash Management Nominees. He will join the board from April 11, but will retire and offer himself for election by shareholders at the stock market operator's annual meeting.

Gerry, who has served as a director since February 2012, was chair of NZX's wholly owned subsidiary, New Zealand Clearing and Depository Corporation, and a member of its regulatory governance and human resource committees. She has stepped down due to responsibilities she has with Spark New Zealand and Wellington International Airport, NZX said.

"I have been impressed by the strength of Alison's contribution to the board serving NZX through an exciting, but challenging period, and want to extend a personal thanks for her wise counsel and dedicated service," chairman James Miller said.

"Alison is an exceptional talent, with her skills now recognised by New Zealand's highest quality companies. Alison leaves a passionate member of NZX's alumni network and we wish her all the best with her new director responsibilities."

Miller said the board wanted a director with deep experience in capital markets, funds management and clearing, a skill-set provided by Gerry, and Bodman's appointment will ensure continuity in the role.

"The board are focused on ensuring we have a well-balanced set of governance skills and experience that is aligned to NZX's strategic priorities, and Richard's appointment reflects this," Miller said. "NZX plays a critical role in supporting the development of New Zealand's capital markets and I am confident that Richard will make a valuable contribution to our business and the markets network. We look forward to welcoming him to the board and the NZX team."

NZX shares last traded at $1.11 and have gained 17 per cent over the past 12 months.

- BusinessDesk