Fact sheet 2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription
BASE PRICE: $40,950 for T5 FWD Dynamic or Inscription; $42,950 for T5 AWD Dynamic or Inscription; $46,350 for T6 AWD Dynamic or Inscription.
AS TESTED: $53,690.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact crossover sport utility.
ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged and supercharged, direct injection four cylinder.
MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 27 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: NA.
LENGTH: 182.8 inches.
WHEELBASE: 109.2 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,175 pounds.
BUILT AT: Belgium.
OPTIONS: Advanced package (includes adaptive cruise control, Harman kardon premium sound system, collision warning with full auto brake and pedestrian and bicyclist detection, driver alert control) $2,500; climate package with child booster seats (includes heated front seats and steering wheel, heated windshield, dual, two-stage, child booster seats $1,550; preferred option package (includes electric folding rear head restraints, headlight cleaning, 12-volt power outlet, front park assist) $1,450; Osmium Gray metallic exterior paint $595; 20-inch Avior alloy wheels $250.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings