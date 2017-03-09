5:50am Thu 9 March
Fact sheet 2017 Volvo XC60

2017 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription

BASE PRICE: $40,950 for T5 FWD Dynamic or Inscription; $42,950 for T5 AWD Dynamic or Inscription; $46,350 for T6 AWD Dynamic or Inscription.

AS TESTED: $53,690.

TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact crossover sport utility.

ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged and supercharged, direct injection four cylinder.

MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 27 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: NA.

LENGTH: 182.8 inches.

WHEELBASE: 109.2 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 4,175 pounds.

BUILT AT: Belgium.

OPTIONS: Advanced package (includes adaptive cruise control, Harman kardon premium sound system, collision warning with full auto brake and pedestrian and bicyclist detection, driver alert control) $2,500; climate package with child booster seats (includes heated front seats and steering wheel, heated windshield, dual, two-stage, child booster seats $1,550; preferred option package (includes electric folding rear head restraints, headlight cleaning, 12-volt power outlet, front park assist) $1,450; Osmium Gray metallic exterior paint $595; 20-inch Avior alloy wheels $250.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.

