Senate panel sets March 15 hearing for Trump's labor nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump's new choice to be secretary of labor says he'll leave his position as a law school dean and resign from the board of a bank if he's confirmed.

That's according to Alexander Acosta's filing with the Senate committee that will consider his confirmation on March 15.

Acosta is dean of Florida International University's law school. He's also on the board of U.S. Century Bank, a locally owned and managed community bank that aims in part to aid local businesses.

If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.

Trump's original choice for the post, fast food CEO Andrew Puzder, resigned on the eve of his confirmation hearing over relentless questions about his personal and professional life.