Man convicted of not filing taxes over 'mark of the beast'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) " A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of failing to file his income tax returns for 21 years because he considered using a Social Security number akin to using the "mark of the beast" spelled out in the Bible.

James Schlosser, who lives in the town of Bird-in-Hand, was convicted in federal court in Allentown on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say by failing to file the returns from 1994 to 2014 he didn't report $2.3 million in income he earned as a salesman of medical equipment. Prosecutors say he funneled the money through foreign business trusts and corporations he registered in Nevada.

An attorney for the 59-year-old Schlosser didn't immediately comment Wednesday. He'll be sentenced June 10 when he faces a maximum of five years in prison and $450,000 in fines.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

