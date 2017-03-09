3:30am Thu 9 March
Airport worker loses leg, firm ordered to pay workers' comp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) " An appeals court says an aviation company was wrong to reject a workers' compensation claim from a woman who lost her leg on the job.

Starr Aviation had said Modesty Colquitt wasn't entitled to compensation because she wasn't working when she flipped a luggage tug at Pittsburgh International Airport in September 2014.

Colquitt was driving the tug to meet her mother, who was bringing her food. Colquitt, who was then 21, ended up losing her leg below the knee in the crash.

The company had argued Colquitt's injury wasn't work-related because she was driving to meet her mother. A workers compensation board disagreed, granting Colquitt full disability benefits.

Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2m22Mog ) reports the Commonwealth Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Starr Aviation in the case.

