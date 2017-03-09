3:21am Thu 9 March
Crews removing derailed freight train with hazardous load

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) " Crews are working to put a derailed CSX freight train back on the tracks at a New York railroad crossing where it collided with a forklift.

Officials with the Jacksonville, Florida-based freight hauler said Wednesday that CSX crews are attempting to remove the three locomotives and 20 cars that derailed Tuesday afternoon along the Hudson River's bank in Newburgh, 60 miles from New York City.

The 77-car train was heading from the Albany area to Georgia when it struck a steel company's forklift that got trapped on the tracks when the crossing gates came down. The man driving the forklift jumped to safety.

Two crew members aboard the train suffered minor injuries.

The train's load includes sulfuric acid. CSX says no hazardous materials leaked from any of the tank cars.

