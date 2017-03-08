New York, New Jersey pols ask Trump to stop Emirates flight

NEW YORK (AP) " Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation have asked Republican President Donald Trump to stop a Gulf-based airline from beginning a roundtrip flight between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens this month.

A letter from them released late Tuesday contends Emirates and other airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive state subsidies.

The group wants Trump to delay the scheduled Sunday commencement of the flight until his administration can negotiate a resolution with the airlines.

The leading American carriers say the subsidies allow the Gulf carriers to offer below-market fares, which could cost American jobs.

Some consumer advocates disagree and say the competition would lead to lower fares generally.

Emirates and other state-owned Gulf carriers deny accusations they focus on stripping market share and driving out competition.