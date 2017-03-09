UberEATS launches in Auckland today

By NZherald

A new online food delivery service launches in Auckland this morning, allowing central city workers or residents to get meals from more than 70 restaurants without leaving the office or couch.

UberEATS, a smartphone application from ride sharing service Uber, is designed to give people access to a broader range of food than what is otherwise available for delivery.

The service launched in the United States and Australia last year and goes live in central Auckland today.

People in central Auckland - "from Ponsonby to Parnell, Newmarket to Eden Park and everywhere in between" - can use the app to have food from more than 70 outlets delivered.

Delivery is available between eight in the morning and ten at night and will cost $5.99 over-and-above the cost of the order.

Eateries involved include Best Ugly Bagels and Al's Deli, both run by chef Al Brown, as well as upmarket Mount Eden restaurant Molten, and dessert restaurant Miann.

Brown said he was looking forward to UberEATS getting off the ground.

"We often serve up a platter of bagel sandwiches to share during our morning meetings and we love that UberEATS is going to make this a more convenient option for other local businesses," Brown said.

While not every item from each of the 70 restaurants will be available for delivery, an Uber spokesman said the majority of menus would be on offer.

Uber says it plans to "soon" expand the service into more parts of Auckland, although the company did not provide a specific timetable for this.

As part of its launch, UberEats is offering free delivery for customers' first three orders until the end of April.

"Auckland's food scene is thriving, from night time street food or artisan cafes and bistros to award-winning restaurants, locals are spoilt for choice when eating out. And now they are spoilt for choice when dining in," said UberEATS Australia & New Zealand general manager Simon Rossi.

