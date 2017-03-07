LL Bean recalls 3,000 pairs of adjustable snowshoes

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) " Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean is recalling some snowshoes.

The Freeport, Maine-based company says it's pulling 3,000 adjustable snowshoes because the plastic material can weaken and break, posing a falling hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Tuesday. It says L.L. Bean reported four failures but no one was hurt.

The recall involves the L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes, 25 to 30 inches. The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene. They were sold in red, called carbon chili, and blue, called glacier/teal.