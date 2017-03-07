11:12am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials derails

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) " A CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in New York's Hudson Valley.

The lead locomotive of the train ended up straddling both lanes of a two-lane road in Newburgh, 60 miles north of New York City.

State police say the train derailed after striking a vehicle or front-end loader.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says there are no reports of any leaks or spills. He says the train was carrying sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, cardboard, corn oil and glass products when it derailed Tuesday afternoon.


Photos from the scene posted online by NBC show multiple tanker cars involved, power poles uprooted and a heavy police response.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Orange County's hazardous-materials team is responding.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 08 Mar 2017 11:58:14 Processing Time: 12ms