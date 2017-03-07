Mallinckrodt and Brown-Forman fall; Nimble Storage soars

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.55 to $49.71
Drugmakers fell after President Donald Trump said the government is making new efforts to rein in drug prices.
Brown-Forman Corp., down $1.52 to $46.96
The maker of Jack Daniel's and other liquors reported a 4 percent decline in earnings, citing a strong dollar and revenue lost from brands that it sold.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., down $4.53 to $48.08
The sporting goods retailer issued a profit forecast that came in below what Wall Street analysts were looking for.
Nimble Storage Inc., up $3.98 to $12.58
The company agreed to be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for $1 billion in cash, or $12.50 a share.
TerraForm Global Inc., up 68 cents to $4.93
The clean energy company is being bought by Brookfield Asset Management.
Weatherford International PLC, up 74 cents to $6.63
The oilfield services company named Mark McCollum, the chief financial officer of Halliburton, to be its new CEO.
EQT Corp., down $1.30 to $58.79
Energy companies lagged the rest of the market, as they have done since late 2016.
Electronic Arts Inc., up $1.16 to $88.30
Technology stocks, which have led the market higher this year, did better than most other industries on Tuesday.
