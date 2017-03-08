Argentina unions protest against president's job cuts

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Argentina's most powerful unions are bringing thousands of people into the capital's streets to protest government job cuts, the lifting of restrictions on imports and other policies of President Mauricio Macri.

Tuesday's march is organized by the CGT Labor Federation and other unions. They're also asking for salary hikes to keep up with the high inflation.

Demonstrators waving banners and white and blue national flags are blocking traffic in the main avenues of Buenos Aires.

Thousands of state employees have been fired since Macri took office last year vowing to reduce spending and consumer prices.

Macri says the measures are needed to revive Argentina's weak economy and end economic distortions that have fanned one of the world's highest inflation rates.