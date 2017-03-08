The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 5, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Doctor Strange (2016)
2. Moonlight
3. Sing
4. Moana (2016)
5. Hacksaw Ridge
6. Allied
7. Manchester By the Sea
8. Arrival
9. Star Trek Beyond
10. Trolls
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Moonlight
2. Manchester By the Sea
3. Loving
4. Equity
5. A Man Called Ove
6. Catfight
7. Pan's Labyrinth
8. Captain Fantastic
9. Dying Laughing
10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
