The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 5, 2017:

1. Doctor Strange (2016)

2. Moonlight

3. Sing

4. Moana (2016)

5. Hacksaw Ridge

6. Allied

7. Manchester By the Sea

8. Arrival

9. Star Trek Beyond

10. Trolls

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Moonlight

2. Manchester By the Sea

3. Loving

4. Equity

5. A Man Called Ove

6. Catfight

7. Pan's Labyrinth

8. Captain Fantastic

9. Dying Laughing

10. Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

