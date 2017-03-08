6:42am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Federal judge rejects request to temporarily stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) " Federal judge rejects request to temporarily stop construction of Dakota Access pipeline.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 08 Mar 2017 07:22:00 Processing Time: 92ms