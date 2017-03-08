Dairy prices fall sharply at latest GDT auction

Jamie Gray is a business reporter for the NZ Herald

Dairy prices fell sharply at this morning's GlobalDairyTrade auction. The GDT price index dropped 6.3 per cent, driven mostly by a sharp fall in skim-milk and whole-milk powder prices.

Whole-milk powder prices, which have the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, dropped by 12.4 per cent to US$2782 ($3982) a tonne and skim-milk powder prices fell by 15.5 per cent to US$2118 a tonne.

Fonterra last month confirmed its farmgate milk price forecast for 2016/7 at $6 a kg of milk solids, based largely on a recovery in whole-milk powder prices in the second half of last year.

However, since last December whole-milk powder prices have dropped by US$811 a tonne, or 22.5 per cent.

Among the other products offered at this morning's auction, anhydrous milk-fat prices dropped by 0.8 per cent to US$5653 a tonne but butter firmed by 1.2 per cent to US$4653 a tonne.

Butter-milk powder firmed by 8.4 per cent to US$1846 a tonne and cheddar dropped by 4.2 per cent to $3435 a tonne.

Lactose fell by 4.3 per cent to US$924 a tonne and rennet casein fell by 6.6 per cent to an average price of US$5678 a tonne.

