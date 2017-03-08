New York couple wins $10M on lottery scratch-off ticket

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) " Lottery officials say a New York couple has won $10 million on a scratch-off ticket, the single largest cash prize for scratch-off games in the state lottery's history.

State officials say the winning ticket was purchased at a Stewart's Shop on Vassar Road in Poughkeepsie (poh-KIHP'-see), in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Gaming Commission says the ticket was part of the special 50th anniversary instant game, "$10,000,000 Cash." The game's tickets cost $30 each.

The winning couple's names haven't been released. Lottery officials will present the couple with an oversized prize check Thursday afternoon at another Stewart's store near the one where they bought the winning ticket.