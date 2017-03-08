79-year-old doctor convicted in $200M health fraud scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) " An elderly doctor accused of accepting kickbacks as part of a $200 million bribes-for-test referrals scheme run by a New Jersey blood testing lab has been convicted on all counts.
Federal prosecutors say jurors deliberated for just over four hours Monday before finding 79-year-old Bernard Greenspan guilty of crimes including violating federal anti-kickback laws. The River Edge resident faces a lengthy prison term when he's sentenced June 20.
Prosecutors say Greenspan accepted about $200,000 in bribes from employees and associates of Parsippany-based Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services from March 2006 to April 2013.
Prosecutors say Greenspan's referrals alone generated more than $3 million in revenue for the company.
Greenspan's attorney told jurors that the payments were legitimate and that Greenspan did nothing illegal.
