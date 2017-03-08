4:19am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Without a Woman'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Organizers of January's Women's March are calling for women to take the day off Wednesday and encouraged not to spend money to highlight women's role in society.

The one-day protest is being billed as "A Day Without a Woman" is aimed at calling attention to economic bias faced by women. It coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day.

Organizers say they want to "stand with women around the globe." They also want to show solidarity to the majority-women protests held around the world on after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

They are calling on women to attend rallies and support local groups instead of doing paid or unpaid work, or shopping in stores or online. They also are encouraging women to wear red to signify love and sacrifice.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 08 Mar 2017 04:58:51 Processing Time: 23ms