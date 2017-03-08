PSA Group's chief tells Opel, Vauxhall: 'We're here to help'

GENEVA (AP) " The top executive of France's PSA Group has a message for the two European divisions of General Motors that it's agreed to buy: "We're here to help."

CEO Carlos Tavares also says any job cuts after the closing of the planned 2.2 billion euro ($2.33 billion) purchase of Germany's Opel and Britain's Vauxhall would stem only from "the overall evolution of the automotive industry," like rising costs and price pressures.

Speaking Tuesday to The Associated Press at the Geneva auto show, Tavares said Britain's vote to leave the European Union was "completely marginal" in PSA's decision to strike the deal.

Tavares says PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, wants to create a "European champion" that could sell Opel and Vauxhall vehicles outside the continent, something GM hasn't done.