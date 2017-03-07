8:32pm Tue 7 March
Ukrainian court arrests top tax official

MOSCOW (AP) " A court in Ukraine's capital has placed a top tax official under arrest pending trial on embezzlement charges.

A 14-hour hearing closed early Tuesday when the Kiev district court ruled to send Roman Nasirov, chief of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service, to pre-trial detention for two months. Nasirov will be granted house arrest if he pays $3.7 million, an unheard-of bail in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government suspended Nasirov pending an investigation, alleging that the tax chief defrauded the state of 2 billion hryvnias ($74 million). The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said Nasirov signed off on grace periods for a number of taxpayers" including companies linked to a former lawmaker who fled abroad last year while facing a corruption investigation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

