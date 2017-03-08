Pukekawa market gardens up for sale

A family who has owned property in Pukekawa for more than a century is selling 90-acres of land in an fast-developing area south of Auckland.

Ten nine-acre blocks are on the market in Pukekawa, a region within 70km of both Auckland and Hamilton.

Ray White agent Shona Brown said Pukekawa was seeing the type of development witnessed by nearby Bombay a decade ago.

"That is where Pukekawa is heading. You can see that by the amount of new land being subdivided and released onto the market. It is really starting to tick along," Brown said.

"It is developing into a lovely little lifestyle township."

Auckland is preparing for a new housing boom on the rural fringes of the city that will result in small towns become mini-cities over the next thirty years.

The vendors of the 10 blocks of land are descendants of one of the Pukekawa's original settling families.

The land has been in their family for over 108 years, Brown said.

For the past fifteen to twenty years the land has been used for market gardens.

The blocks of land up for sale are zoned rural and therefore cannot be subdivided further, Brown said.

"One of the lots has a three-bay shed and comes complete with an orchard including a variety of heirloom apples, persimmons, guavas, grapes and citrus," she said.

"And other than lot two, which has around one acre of bush on it with an open bay shed, all the lots are being utilized as market gardens."

"This area of Pukekawa is growing strongly and we are seeing more and more lifestyle blocks sprouting up," she said.

As the properties are going to tender, Brown would not give an indication of what they would sell for.

