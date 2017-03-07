Bunnings pleads not guilty over 'lowest price guarantee' charges

Bunnings has pleaded not guilty to charges of misleading the public over its "lowest price guaranteed" campaigns.

The Commerce Commission has laid 45 charges against the DIY chain, alleging in court documents that a number of its slogans were liable to mislead the public into thinking its prices were the lowest on the market "when they were not".

Bunnings was due to appear in the Auckland District Court today, however, that hearing was postponed after pleas were entered.

A commission spokeswoman confirmed Bunnings had pleaded not guilty to all 45 charges and there would now be a case review hearing on May 17.

The alleged offending took place between June 2014 and February last year and involved print, radio and television marketing campaigns, in-store signs, staff uniforms as well as its website.

Each of the 45 alleged offences is punishable by a fine of up to $600,000.

Some of the tag lines alleged by the Commission to be "false or misleading" were:

• "Lowest prices are just the beginning ..."

• "Bunnings has the lowest price on everything you need."

• "Everything is at the lowest price guaranteed."

• "We've got the widest range and the lowest prices."

