12:32pm Tue 7 March
Small Florida airport will remain closed during Trump visits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) " The businesses at a small Florida airport that the Secret Service orders closed each time President Donald Trump visits his Mar-a-Lago resort won't get any concessions.

U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Ted Deutch said Monday that Secret Service officials told Lantana Airport tenants during a closed-door meeting they cannot allow aircraft to take off from the facility. The airport is about 6 miles southwest of Mar-a-Lago, and the Secret Service says the small planes and helicopters based there could be a threat to the president's security.

The flight schools, a banner operation and other businesses there say they are losing thousands of dollars every time the president visits. Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago four of the seven weekends he has been president.

The Secret Service didn't return a call seeking comment.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

