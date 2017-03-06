Tyson and Deutsche Bank slide; Southwestern Energy jumps

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Tyson Foods Inc., down $1.61 to $61.99
Tens of thousands of chickens were destroyed at a Tyson supplier's farm because of a bird flu outbreak.
Southwestern Energy Co., up 23 cents to $7.94
Natural gas companies climbed as the price of the fuel increased.
Deutsche Bank AG, down 74 cents to $18.61
The German bank said it will raise at least $8.5 billion in capital.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.28 to $48.85
The airline lowered its first-quarter forecast for an important profit measurement amid higher fuel costs.
Armstrong Flooring Inc., down $2.51 to $19.44
The flooring maker reported weak quarterly results and said sales will likely remain soft in 2017.
United States Steel Corp., down 26 cents to $37.48
China's top economic official trimmed the country's growth target.
TG Therapeutics Inc., up $4.85 to $10.20
The drug developer said patients responded well to an experimental cancer drug during a clinical trial.
Fifth Third Bancorp, down 30 cents to $27.54
Banks lagged the rest of the market Monday and returned some of their big gains from last week.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings