6:50am Tue 7 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

International group says oil supply will slowly tighten

HOUSTON (AP) " An international group representing oil-importing countries warns that the global supply of oil could lag demand after 2020, leading to higher prices.

There's a worldwide glut of oil now, and the International Energy Agency says the supply looks adequate for the next three years thanks to rising production in the U.S. and a few other nations.

But the group says that supply growth will slow after 2020, with a drop in spare production capacity expected unless new projects are approved soon. Investment in new projects fell during the slump in oil prices that began in mid-2014. In addition, OPEC members agreed to short-term cuts to boost crude prices.

The group, whose members include the U.S. and other oil-importing nations, issued its latest five-year forecast on Monday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 07 Mar 2017 07:48:41 Processing Time: 13ms