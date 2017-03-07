Senate to consider repeal of Obama-era labor rule

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Senate will consider scrapping an Obama administration rule to ensure federal contractors disclose violations of federal labor laws.

Senate approval of the measure Monday evening would send it to President Donald Trump for his signature. It's one of many Republicans are reversing as they target numerous regulations issued during President Barack Obama's final months in office.

This time, the Senate is voting on whether to overturn a rule that required prospective and existing contractors to disclose violations of 14 federal labor laws, including those pertaining to workplace safety, wages and discrimination.

Contracting officers would then consider the violations when evaluating bids.

The rule addressed concerns from auditors that the government frequently failed to consider violations when awarding contracts because of inadequate information. Business groups worried about compliance costs.