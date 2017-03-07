WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January, although key investment category declined.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January, although key investment category declined.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 07 Mar 2017 04:15:01 Processing Time: 417ms