4:15am Tue 7 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January, although key investment category declined

WASHINGTON (AP) " US factory orders up 1.2 percent in January, although key investment category declined.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 07 Mar 2017 04:15:01 Processing Time: 417ms