Another scare at Dreamworld

Passengers were left hanging on the BuzzSaw ride at Dreamworld after a safety switch was triggered.

A Dreamworld spokesman confirmed the incident in a statement today.

"The Buzz Saw auto-stop sensor was engaged today," the statement said.

"Auto-stopping and resetting of rides is a regular and essential part of operations.

"It occurs for a variety of reasons, from sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather.

"Guests are not placed in danger by auto-stops occurring. They are an essential built-in part of ride safety systems and manufacturer's specifications."

The thrill ride was previously closed in February 2015 due to a safety issue.

The drama comes just four months after four people were killed while riding on the Thunder Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.

Workmen trying to fix the Buzzsaw ride at Dreamworld where patrons were stranded pic.twitter.com/UwuWPbrZvs — Greg Stolz (@GregStolzJourno) March 6, 2017

#BREAKING VIDEO: Passengers are reportedly stuck mid-air on the Dreamworld Buzzsaw ride. #9News pic.twitter.com/M7sPkucJno — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) March 6, 2017

- news.com.au