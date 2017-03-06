5:24pm Mon 6 March
Another scare at Dreamworld

The BussSaw. Photo / Supplied
Passengers were left hanging on the BuzzSaw ride at Dreamworld after a safety switch was triggered.

A Dreamworld spokesman confirmed the incident in a statement today.

"The Buzz Saw auto-stop sensor was engaged today," the statement said.

"Auto-stopping and resetting of rides is a regular and essential part of operations.

"It occurs for a variety of reasons, from sensor alignment to guest behaviour or weather.

"Guests are not placed in danger by auto-stops occurring. They are an essential built-in part of ride safety systems and manufacturer's specifications."

The thrill ride was previously closed in February 2015 due to a safety issue.

The drama comes just four months after four people were killed while riding on the Thunder Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.



- news.com.au

