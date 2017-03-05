Families on edge over water contamination at former air base

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) " More than 1,500 people who live and work around a redeveloped air base in New Hampshire have learned their blood contains elevated levels of a chemical that has been linked to potential health problems.

PFCs are found in everyday products like no-stick cookware and resistant carpet. Their presence in the water at Pease International Tradeport has been linked to firefighting foam used at the site when it was a military base.

The base is one of 20 nationwide where the Air Force found PFC contamination and is either treating the water or providing drinking water. That number could grow as the Air Force examines 190 bases for contamination.