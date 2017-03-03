12:05pm Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

FDA approves first drug to limit frequent waking to urinate

U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to reduce nighttime trips to the bathroom.

The treatment is a nasal spray intended for adults who wake up at least twice at night to urinate.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday the spray " called Noctiva " is not approved to treat all causes of frequent nighttime urination, so doctors must determine the cause and best treatment for each person.

It is approved specifically for a condition caused by such things as chronic heart failure, poorly controlled diabetes and bladder and prostate problems, as well as some medications.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Mar 2017 12:52:20 Processing Time: 14ms