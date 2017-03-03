10:57am Sat 4 March
The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending March 3, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

3. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

4. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5. Million Reasons, Lady Gaga

6. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

7. CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!Justin Timberlake

8. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fi., ZAYN & Taylor Swift

9. Down, Marian Hill

10. Selfish (feat. Rihanna), Future

Top Albums

1. HNDRXX, Future

2. The Search for Everything: Wav.,John Mayer

3. Trolls (Original Motion Pictur., Various Artists

4. Vaquero, Aaron Watson

5. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

6. La La Land (Original Motion Pi., Various Artists

7. The Breaker, Little Big Town

8. FUTURE, Future

9. Moana, Various Artists

10. Fifty Shades Darker (Original ., Various Artists

