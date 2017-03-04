New measures approved to protect birds from contaminated pit

HELENA, Mont. (AP) " Federal officials say they have approved new measures meant to prevent a repeat of last fall's mass bird deaths in a contaminated former open-pit mine in Montana.

The plan includes adding noise-making cannons, radar and laser systems, remote-controlled boats and aircraft, decoys and strobe lights to keep migrating birds out of the Berkeley Pit in Butte.

Nikia Greene of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the full proposal was approved on Friday.

Last November, between 3,000 and 4,000 migrating snow geese died when they sought refuge in the pit filled with 50 billion gallons of toxic, metal-laden water.

Greene says the priority is to make sure that never happens again.

Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield Co. will test the effectiveness of the new measures during the spring migration season, which began on Wednesday.