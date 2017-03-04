Mexico's economy secretary opposes Trump push for tariffs

DETROIT (AP) " Mexico's economy secretary says he is looking forward to starting negotiations with the U.S. to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

But in a speech Friday in Detroit, Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo also said his country does not want to see the imposition of tariffs, which President Donald Trump has said should be placed on goods produced in Mexico.

Trump has threatened to establish a border tax on vehicles imported from Mexico as a way to discourage automakers and others from moving jobs there.

During a question-and-answer session with business leaders at the Detroit Economic Club, Guajardo said tariffs represent "a move to the past" and adding them "makes no sense."