Recalls this week: Glass knobs, baby jackets, pool slides

More than 400,000 glass knobs that can break while in use are being recalled this week. Other recalled consumer products include pool slides, recreational vehicles, baby jackets and rattles.

Here's a more detailed look:

GLASS KNOBS

DETAILS: Pier 1 Imports glass knobs commonly used with dressers, cabinets and small drawers. The decorative glass knobs have a metal stem affixed to one side and were sold in 26 styles. They were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and at www.Pier1.com from August 2010 to February 2016.

WHY: The glass knobs can break while in use, posing a risk of laceration to users from broken pieces.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of incidents including two laceration injuries from a broken glass knob.

HOW MANY: About 363,000 units in the U.S. and about 41,000 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.

to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday, or visit www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

POOL SLIDES

DETAILS: Helix residential pool slides with serial numbers from SR-HX13-01001 to SR-HX13-01488 and SR-HX14-01001 to SR-HX14-01602. "S.R. Smith," ''Helix" and the serial number can be found on the product label located on the top right side of the slide near the staircase rail. They were sold at In The Swim, Leslies Swimming Pool Supply, SCP Distributors and other pool product distributors nationwide and at Amazon.com and Intheswim.com between May 2013 and March 2015.

WHY: A child can fall off the side of the slide before reaching the pool entry point, posing a fall hazard that can result in serious injury.

INCIDENTS: 16 reports of users falling from the slide, resulting in 15 reports of injuries including a 4-year-old girl who sustained a concussion. Other reports included damaged/loosened teeth, cuts to the chin that required stitches, bruising and scrapes.

HOW MANY: About 800.

FOR MORE: Call S.R. Smith at 800-611-4750 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit www.srsmith.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers can also send email to helixslideinfo@srsmith.com.

BABY JACKETS

DETAILS: Starting Out Baby Girls 3-24 Months Faux-Fur Hooded Bear Coat with style numbers F64CI801I and F64CI801N. The coat is labeled for children aged 3-24 months and has metal snap closures. It is an ivory faux fur coat with animal ears on the hood. The "Starting Out" logo and style number can be found on the tag sewn into the garment. They were sold at Dillard's stores nationwide and online at www.dillards.com from September 2016 through December 2016.

WHY: The metal snaps on the jackets can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: One report of snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,800.

FOR MORE: Call Dillard's at 800-345-5273 from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Sunday, send email to bearcoat.recall@dillards.com or visit www.dillards.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

METAL HALIDE LAMPS

DETAILS: This expanded recall involves Philips Energy Advantage Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps model CDM330 made from May 2011 through March 2014. They are designed as energy efficient replacements for traditional 400W quartz metal halide lamps installed in magnetic ballasts and intended for use in high-ceiling industrial, retail and commercial applications. The lamps were sold in both clear and coated versions. Each lamp includes an etching, located either on the base of the lamp or the glass bulb that displays the date code in the format of a number followed by a letter representing the year and month, "Philips," wattage (330W) and the model number (CDM330). They were sold at electrical supply distributors, including Grainger, Rexel and Voss from May 2011 through August 2014. Details on the lamps and specific date codes can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Philips-Lighting-Expands-Recall-of-Metal-Halide-Lamps

WHY: The outer bulbs can shatter, resulting in hot internal pieces of glass falling from the lamps, posing fire and laceration hazards.

INCIDENTS: 12 new reports of lamps shattering including one incident involving a fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 256,000. In addition, about 87,000 were previously recalled on May 24, 2016.

FOR MORE: Call Philips Lighting at 866-253-5503 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to ceramicmh@philips.com or visit www.philips.com and click "Recalls" under "Professional" at the bottom of the page.

OFF-HIGHWAY RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

DETAILS: This recall involves Polaris model year 2016 and 2017 RZR 900, 1000, Turbo and GENERAL 1000 recreational off-road vehicles. "Polaris" is printed on the front grill and "RZR" or "GENERAL" is printed on the side of the rear cargo area. The vehicles were sold in various colors at Polaris dealers nationwide from August 2015 through February 2017.

WHY: The vehicle engine can misfire and temperatures of the exhaust and nearby components can get too hot and cause the components to melt. A contaminated brake master cylinder may also cause unintended brake drag, posing burn and fire hazards.

INCIDENTS: Polaris has received 14 reports of vehicles catching fire related to the brake master cylinder and one report of fire and two reports of melting vehicle components related to an engine misfire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 13,500.

FOR MORE: Call Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on "Off-Road Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the "Product Safety Recalls" page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

ELECTRIC BLOWERS

DETAILS: This recall involves the Ryobi 8amp Electric Jet Fan Blowers with model number RY42102 and a serial number between EU15401D170001 and EU16239N999999. The model and serial numbers are printed on the data label on the bottom of the blower. The blower is black and green with "RYOBI" printed on the side of the blower. "8amp JET FAN" is also printed on the side of the blower. The blowers were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, in Canada and Mexico and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2015 through December 2016.

WHY: The plastic fan inside the blower can break causing the fan blades to be discharged from either end of the blower tube, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: One World has received reports of 10,681 incidents, including 25 reports of minor injuries, such as lacerations to the face, hands and legs from fan blade pieces being discharged from either end of the blower.

HOW MANY: About 121,000 in the U.S., 1,900 in Canada and 1,100 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call One World Technologies at 800-860-4050 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday or online at www.ryobitools.com and click on "Important Recall Information" at bottom left-hand corner of the page.

AIR HANDLERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Goodman air handler models AWUF and ACNF. The recalled air handlers are most often installed in apartment and condominium units and are used with heating and cooling systems to provide climate control. The AWUF model units are wall mounted, while ACNF model units are ceiling mounted. The recalled air handlers have serial numbers beginning with 1511, 1512, or 1601 through 1610. The serial number is located on the label found by removing the wall panel (for AWUF units) or ceiling panel (for ACNF units). They were sold at Goodman heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from November 2015 through October 2016.

WHY: The pull-out disconnects may not disable power to the air handler, posing an electrical shock hazard to individuals servicing the units.

INCIDENTS: Goodman has received reports involving six units at two locations of the air handlers remaining powered when the disconnect handles were removed. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 210,000 in the U.S. and 20 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Goodman toll-free at 888-386-2075 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.goodmanmfg.com and click on the three horizontal bars in the upper right-hand corner, then "Air Handler Product Recall."

BABY RATTLES

DETAILS: This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production. The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children's mouths and three reports of gagging.

HOW MANY: About 680,000 in the U.S. and 17,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Kids II toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.