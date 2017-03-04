5 charged in scheme to overcharge US for Humvee parts

PITTSBURGH (AP) " Two brothers who own a Pennsylvania business that builds parts for military Humvees, and three other people, including two Michigan men, have been charged with a $6 million scheme to overcharge the Department of Defense.

Thomas and John Buckner co-own Ibis Tek, the Butler, Pennsylvania, company they allegedly used to scam the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command out of the money.

That agency, also known as TACOM, is based in Warren, Michigan.

A civilian employee there, Anthony Shaw, is accused of accepting more than $1 million in gratuities from Thomas Buckner, that were funneled through a Michigan motorcycle business.

The motorcycle shop owner and another Ibis Tek executive are also charged.

Their attorneys haven't commented on the charges.