US, tribal officials want pipeline documents released

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) " U.S. and tribal officials are opposing an effort by the developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline to keep some information shielded from the public while a court battle over the project continues.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners last month asked a judge to shield details such as spill response plans and pipeline features that could be targeted by anti-pipeline activists.

ETP is a defendant along with the Army Corps of Engineers in a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux. The tribes say the pipeline threatens water, sacred sites and their religion.

The tribes maintain the information at issue is of public interest and undermines ETP's legal case.

The Corps says only a limited amount of the information warrants protection.