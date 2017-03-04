US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in in early trading Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Investors will be listening for clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month. Declines in makers of consumer goods outweighed gains in banks and health care stocks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,004 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,379. The Nasdaq composite index slid 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,856.

LOOKING FOR CLUES: Several Fed officials have signaled in recent days that the central bank is ready to resume raising interest rates as soon as this month, citing a strengthening U.S. economy, signs of higher inflation and a surging stock market. Investors will be listening for Yellen's view later Friday, when she gives a speech in Chicago on the Fed's economic outlook. Traders in futures markets have already put the probability of a rate hike at 75 percent, according to data tracked by the CME Group. Just last week, that probability had been pegged at well below 50 percent.

BOOST FOR BANKS: Several banks were trading higher on hopes that the Fed will raise interest rates, which would help banks earn more from lending.

Citizens Financial Group added 36 cents, or 1 percent, to $38.41.

BIG-BOX DISAPPOINTMENT: Costco slid 3.8 percent after the warehouse club operator reported earnings that missed estimates. Costco also said it is going to raise its membership fees. The stock fell $6.80 to $171.18.

SHOOTING BLANKS: American Outdoor Brands, formerly called Smith & Wesson, slumped 6.2 percent after the firearms manufacturer cut its outlook, citing declining sales. The stock shed $1.18 to $18.20.

SAD FACE: Revlon slid 2.3 percent after the beauty products company said its business suffered in the fourth quarter as consumers continued to do more shopping online and at specialty retailers during the holidays. The stock lost 77 cents to $33.28.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 was 0.5 percent higher. Britain's FTSE was down 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.7 percent.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $52.95 a barrel in New York. The contract fell $1.22 on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $55.42 a barrel.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.49 percent from 2.48 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.48 yen from 114.51 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0559 from $1.0502.