2:58am Sat 4 March
Hungarian leader's ally acquires stake in major media firm

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " A close ally of Hungary's prime minister has acquired an ownership stake in a major print and online media company, seemingly confirming suspicions that the company's closure last year of the largest opposition newspaper was politically motivated.

The Opimus Group said Friday in a statement that Lorinc Meszaros has acquired a 16.9 percent stake in the company. In October, Opimus bought Mediaworks Hungary, which owns over 40 print and online publications.

Meszaros, a village mayor and former gas fitter, has attributed his huge business success partly to his friendship with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In December, Meszaros also bought Echo TV, a cable news and talk channel, further boosting the dominance of pro-government media in Hungary.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

