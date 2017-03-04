UK official: future free trade with EU key after Brexit

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) " Britain's top official negotiating an exit from the European Union says a future free trade agreement his country seeks with the European Union is crucial for both Britain sides.

Speaking after meeting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday, Secretary David Davis says "this is massively important to both sides."

Davis says Britain exports goods worth 230 billion euros ($242 billion) to the EU while EU nations export goods for 290 billion euros ($305 billion) to U.K. He says a recent investment of Jaguar Land Rover in Slovakia is "a component of that co-process ... we want to preserve, enlarge and encourage."

Davis also says his government wants to assure Slovak citizens in Britain "they will have equally good arrangements in the future as they have now."