11:16pm Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Greek official sees country returning to bond market in 2017

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Greece's deputy prime minister says the country could return to international bond markets in 2017 if the current impasse with bailout lenders is resolved quickly.

Yiannis Dragasakis told a financial conference Friday that Greece could hold a 2017 "test auction" if negotiations with rescue lenders for the next round of loan payments are concluded "in the next few weeks."

He made the comments as France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Finance Minister Michel Sapin were in Athens for talks. Greek officials were expected to ask for assistance in overcoming sticking points in the bailout talks.

Forced to impose deeper spending cuts, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has seen his ratings plummet in recent opinion polls and is facing a growing wave of strikes.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 03 Mar 2017 23:16:48 Processing Time: 25ms